Jae Crowder Once Again Linked With The Miami Heat

The Heat are reportedly among the finalists to land Crowder

The Miami Heat have been once again linked to Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

Crowder and the Heat were rumored in talks throughout free agency but a report by Hoops Wire stated there remains interest.

“The Suns are continuing to explore potential Jae Crowder trades, with the Bucks, Heat, [Golden State] Warriors and others among those interested," the report said. “Others expressing an interest in Crowder over the past few weeks, per sources: The [Charlotte] Hornets, [Denver] Nuggets, [Washington] Wizards, [Minnesota] Timberwolves and [New York] Knicks,” wrote Amico.

The Heat and Milwaukee Bucks seem to be the frontrunners, though.

Crowder has experience with the Heat, spending part of the 2019-20 season in Miami. That season the Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 in the NBA Finals. He played a huge role, averaging 11.9 points in the regular season.

The Heat (10-12) have struggled the first half of the season and could use a boost in the frontcourt. Adding him back on the roster will give them a veteran who has experience and could serve as the primary power forward they lack.

