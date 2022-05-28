Skip to main content

Jimmy Butler Comes Up Big In Game 6 To Keep Miami Heat Alive in Eastern Conference Finals

Butler has a huge game to force a Game 7

The Miami Heat needed a big performance from a star to prolong the series. 

Jimmy Butler responded. 

He had 47 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Heat to a  111-103 victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. The series is now tied at 3 and Game 7 will be Sunday in Miami at FTX Arena. 

The Heat are now one victory from playing in the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons. The winner of Game 7 will play the Golden State Warriors, who defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. 

Butler had struggled the past two games because of knee soreness. He rebounded in a performance that was similar to when LeBron James led the Heat to a Game 6 victory in Boston when Miami faced elimination. 

The Heat won despite guard Kyle Lowry fouling out late in regulation. The play of the game was when guard Victor Oladipo drew a charge on a Jaylen Brown drive to the basket. It was initially ruled as a block before being overturned. 

