Jimmy Butler On The State Of The Miami Heat: `We Just Know We Got To Do Better On The Defensive End'

Butler says the Heat have to play better defensively tonight against the Toronto Raptors

The Miami Heat have now dropped two straight games to begin the season. 

In both games, they have played poorly on the defensive end. Heat forward Jimmy Butler said improving defensively is the key to getting things turned around. 

The Heat return to action Saturday against the Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena. 

"We straight," Butler said. "We just know we got to do better on the defensive end. We said it after the Chicago loss. We're gonna say the same thing after the Boston loss but we do not want to say the same thing come Toronto tomorrow." 

Here's a look at the vitals for tonight's game against the Raptors: 

The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. It also marks as the first of two consecutive games against Toronto, with their next matchup on Monday. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 58-38 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 24-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out. 

