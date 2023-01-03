Joel Embiid Bests Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo For Eastern Conference Player Of The Month Award

Herro, Adebayo and Butler come up short in Player of the Month award

Miami Heat standouts Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler both had solid Decembers but came up short in the Eastern Conference Player of the Month award voting.

The honor went to MVP candidate Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. In the Western Conference, the award was handed to Dallas Maverick guard Luka Doncic.

Here's a list of the other nominees:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum (BOS), Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving (BKN), Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield (IND), Donovan Mitchell (CLE), Pascal Siakam (TOR) and Franz Wagner (ORL)

Herro and Butler have played a role in the Heat winning two straight games on their current West Coast road trip. The Heat are two games above .500 for the first time this season.

They face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at Staples Center.



