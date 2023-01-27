Joel Embiid Moves Up To No. 2 On MVP Ladder Despite Being Left Out Of All-Star Starting Lineup

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is the league's No. 2 scorer for the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, yet still was left out of the starting lineup for next month's NBA All-Star game.

Embiid can take solace he is possibly making a move toward staking claim to an even bigger individual honor. This week, he moved to No. 2 in the MVP rankings by NBA.com.

He rose from No. 3, surpassing Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic held strong at No. 1. Tatum and Jokic were both named starters for the All-Star game, but Embiid is still having an outstanding season.

He is averaging 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

"With Embiid at the center of it all, Philadelphia is must-watch TV, especially for NBA Rivals Week," NBA.com's Michael C. Wright wrote. "The Sixers dropped the Brooklyn Nets 137-133 on Wednesday for their sixth consecutive win in the first clash between former teammates Embiid and Ben Simmons. The center posted up Simmons just a minute into the game but finished 6-for-18 from the field and 13-for-13 at the free-throw line."

