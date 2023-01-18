Jrue Holiday Comes Up Big In Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absence With Season-High 37 Points

Holiday has a second straight big night against Toronto Raptors

Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 37 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 130-122.

Holiday has stepped up in the absence of All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

“I know when Giannis and Khris are out, I have to be aggressive at some point, touch the paint as much as I can, try to get as many 3s as I can for other players and myself,” said Holiday, who also had six rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 39 points while Gary Trent had 28 points and Pascal Siakam 23.

OTHERS:

Joel Embiid scored 41 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110. It was his sixth 40-point game this season and his sixth straight game with 30 or more points.

“It wouldn’t be happening without my teammates,” he said. “James (Harden) is doing a good job of making it easy for me. Guys knocking down shots opens up a lot for me to go out and dominate.”

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 27 points while Norman Powell had 16 off the bench.

-The San Antonio Spurs took advantage of a Brooklyn Nets team playing without Kyrie Irving in a 106-98 victory. Keldon Johnson led the way with a career-high 36 points, as well as 11 rebounds.



“A ton of energy, a ton of confidence, that’s who Keldon is,” said rookie Jeremy Sochan, who had 16 points. “He is great. We all trust him.”

T.J. Warren led the Nets with 19 points while Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, his first triple-double this season.

