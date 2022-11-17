Kendrick Perkins Criticizes Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has been a constant magnet for criticism.

He recently received a jab from ESPN's Kendrick Perkins about his play. Adebayo, who is in the middle of a breakthrough year, has dealt with many fans and analysts criticizing his play because they expect him to be a better No. 2 scorer behind Jimmy Butler.

The Heat have struggled because of imbalance.

“Where the hell is Bam Adebayo?," Perkins said. "…I’m trying to figure out where does Bam stand. I kind of see him playing the same role as a Clint Capela as far as his impact on the game.”

After a slow start, the Heat have turned it around behind Adebayo.

He has been a big reason for the improvement because of his play.

“He’s such a winner. He’s an absolute winner,” Spoelstra said. “He can morph into so many different roles for us where he makes it look so much easier to the average fan – everybody just wants him to score 40.”

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

Max Strus proving he is capable . CLICK HERE

Porn website bids on new name for the Heat's arena. CLICK HERE

Rapper J. Cole makes an appearance at Heat vs. Hornets. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com