Kevin Durant Trade Talks Likely On Hold For A Bit

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly waiting for the right trade opportunity for Durant

Two weeks ago, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. 

He has been rumored to land in several destinations since but nothing has changed. The Miami Heat, one Durant's top suitors, will have to wait just like the rest of the league. 

"As for Kevin Durant, here's what there is: nothing," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Friday's "Get Up" broadcast. "There is no movement here. The executives are leaving Summer League. The executives are going on vacation." 

Windhorst said the Nets are waiting for the best trade possibility. If a solid deal is unable to be found, they will likely lean toward keeping Durant. It would leave the Heat in a tough spot at power forward because they are still trying to replace P.J. Tucker, who left for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. 

"At this point, the Nets' preferred situation is for Kevin Durant to stay with them," Windhorst said. "There is no trade they they've got that they like. A huge question and what the league is in some ways waiting for is what does Durant feel? He's the one who asked for the trade. Have his feelings changed with some of the avenues for trades dimming?"

