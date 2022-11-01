Klay Thompson Still Working His Way Back As Golden State Prepares To Face Miami Heat

Thompson trying to regain form that made him one of the league's best players before injuries

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson went 941 days without playing in a basketball game.

The rust is still there from when he was sidelined after tearing his Achilles and ACL in consecutive years. So it's going to take some time before he reverts to the All-Star player he was pre-injury.

Still, it hasn't stopped critics from taking aim. Last week TNT analyst Charles Barkley took aim at Thompson, who will start Tuesday against the Miami Heat, for his poor play this season.

"There was a time when Klay Thompson was the best two-way guard in the NBA," Barkley said. "And he’s not the same guy. And that’s because of injuries. Now is he done? No, I don’t think he’s done. I think he’s slowing down, and it’s catching up with him. That’s why he’s frustrated."

The Warriors are bringing Thompson along slowly. He is averaging 12.3 points in just 25 minutes a game.

"It hurts when someone like Charles Barkley, with the platform he has, says you’re not the same player prior to the injuries you had," Thompson said after the Warriors defeated the Heat last week in San Francisco. "It’s like, ‘No duh, man.’ I tore my ACL and my Achilles in consecutive years and still helped the team win a championship. It hurt hearing that, because I put in so much freaking effort to get back to this point. It’s hard to even put into words what I had to do to be the player I am today. And, it’s like, played 55-57 games in three years? Give me some freaking time to get that back."

