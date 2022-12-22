LeBron James Congratulates Dwyane Wade On His Hall Of Fame Nomination

LeBron says Wade is a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer

LeBron James was among the many who celebrated Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade being among the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next summer.

James took to Twitter to congratulate Wade while also saying he is a lock to get in. Here's what James wrote:

"Congrats to my brother @DwyaneWade on being on the eligible candidate HOF list!! I mean he ain't no candidate, he's IN!!!!! Hahaha!"

Wade is generally considered the greatest Heat player and the third-best shooting guard in NBA history behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He helped lead the Heat to three titles, including winning Finals MVP in 2006 for the franchise's first championship.

Wade and James entered the league together in 2003 as the No. 1 and No. 5 pick. They immediately developed a friendship and later teamed with the Heat from 2010-14 and once again when Wade signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.

