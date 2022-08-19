Skip to main content

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade To Produce Documentary On 2008 Olympics Team

Netflix will release the documentary Oct. 7
Netflix has picked up the documentary “The Redeem Team” which will be executive produced by former Miami Heat teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

The documentary, which is planned to be released on October 7, is about the legendary Olympic men’s basketball team looking to reclaim the gold medal for Team USA at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

The team USA consisted of James, Wade, Kobe Bryant, Chris Bosh and Carmelo Anthony.

Wade expressed his enthusiasm for being part of the production team.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, All-Stars, friends and future teammates,” he said. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

While playing for the Heat, James and Wade averaged a combined 49 points over the four years. The documentary also features interviews from players and coaches, including coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat.

