LeBron James Pays Tribute to Late Rapper Takeoff

James said he was a big fan of the Migos rapper.

Takeoff, a member of the Migos rap trio, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1.

Takeoff was a member of one of the most influential rap groups in modern music. Many shared their condolences for the late rapper, including LeBron James. James changed his profile picture to a photo of Takeoff, and dressed like him before the Lakers’ matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“If you know me any then you know how much I love Takeoff,” James said in a tweet. “Still doesn’t feel real to me! Rest in Paradise Rocket Man!!”

In the postgame interview, James said he had been listening to the Migos since he was a member of the Miami Heat.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010,” James said. “You can ask any one of my teammates back then. They had no idea who the Migos were. They were cursing me out when I would play it throughout the locker room. I was like, ‘I’m telling you, these guys are next. I’m letting you know right now.’ Just knowing Takeoff personally, sending my condolences to Quavo and to the family.”

Some social media users accused James of lying about this claim.

Regardless, James decided to pay tribute to the rapper and send sympathy to those affected.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.