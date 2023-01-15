LeBron James Praises San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy, Who Broke A Dan Marino Playoff Record

The rookie quarterback passed Dan Marino as the youngest to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in playoff game

Brock Purdy was commended by many in the sports world after leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 victory against the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

Among those congratulating him was LeBron James.

In his postseason debut, Purdy threw for 332 yards and became the first rookie quarterback to account for four total touchdowns in a playoff game. The rookie quarterback also passed Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino as the youngest to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff game. Purdy is 23 years and 18 days old.

Purdy drew so much attention from people, including James, because he was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

James, who played for the Miami Heat from 2010-14 and won two championships, was the exact opposite when he became a professional. He was the No. 1 pick in 2003 coming out of high school and has become one of the best players in NBA history.

Purdy was only given the opportunity because the 49ers lost two quarterbacks by the midseason. During weeks 14-18, he led the league in passing touchdowns, yards per attempt and passer rating. The 49ers had the highest scoring offense during that span.

