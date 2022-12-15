LeBron James Remains Most Popular Player In State Of Florida

Despite being gone eight years from the Miami Heat, LeBron still is most tracked player in Florida

LeBron James is still a fan favorite in Florida even though he last played for the Miami Heat in 2014.

A study by the website Basketball-reference.com found that James is the most-searched player in the state. James, who is now with the Los Angeles Lakers is tops in 24 states.

Here's the entire map:

James is widely considered the league's most popular player. He has more 52.5 million followers on Twitter. He is often linked with Michael Jordan in the discussion for greatest NBA player of all-time.

James, who is in his 20th season, played for the Heat from 2010-14. The Heat won consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013 before he decided to return to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2016, James led the Cavs to a championship and joined the Lakers in 2018. James won a title with the Lakers in 2020, defeating the Heat in six games.

