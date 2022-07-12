Skip to main content

LeBron James Say More Should Have Been Done In Support Of Brittney Griner

James says the WNBA star should question if she wants to return to United States

LeBron James has never been a stranger when it comes to talking politics. 

On his recent show, "The Shop," James was given opportunity to comment on WNBA star Brittany Griner. She has held in custody by Russian authorities since February after vape cartridges with cannabis oil were found in her bag at an airport near Moscow. 

James said Griner, who recently pled guilty to the charges, should be upset with the United States government for not standing up for her. He is even questioned if she should return. 

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back," James asked. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

The Griner saga was kept under wraps for the first month or two. Once it became public, it drew attention from many Americans. Earlier this week, all participants of the WNBA All-Star Game wore Griner jerseys to show their support.

 Vanessa Nygaard, Griner's coach for the Phoenix Mercury, said the situation would be different if James were detained. She also said Griner being gay had an impact.

"If it was Lebron, he'd be home, right?" Nygaard said. "It's a statement about the value of women. It's a statement about the value of a black person. It's a statement about the value of a gay person."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Heat reportedly have interest in Cam Reddish. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro wants to be a starter but willing to be patient. CLICK HERE

Markieff Morris fielding offers from title contenders. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_16848926_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat Player Andre Iguodala Says Rasheed Wallace Would Be Better Than Giannis In Today's Game

By Shandel Richardson32 minutes ago
USATSI_18028589_168389536_lowres
News

Report: Miami Heat Could Target Harrison Barnes If Other Deals Fall Through

By Cory Nelson1 hour ago
USATSI_18158250_168389536_lowres
News

How the Miami Heat Could Acquire John Collins During Free Agency

By Jayden Armant1 hour ago
USATSI_17877808_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Tyler Herro Rank In Top 10 For Jersey Sales In Europe

By Shandel RichardsonJul 11, 2022
USATSI_18149716_168389536_lowres
News

Ray Allen Weighs In On The LeBron James Vs. Michael Jordan G.O.A.T Debate

By Shandel RichardsonJul 11, 2022
USATSI_18681178_168389536_lowres
News

Is The Asking Price For Kevin Durant Too High?

By Shandel RichardsonJul 11, 2022
USATSI_18171721_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat's Trade Offer For Donovan Mitchell Apparently Wasn't Enough

By Shandel RichardsonJul 11, 2022
USATSI_18153952_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Window For Kevin Durant Getting Smaller With Each Day

By Shandel RichardsonJul 10, 2022