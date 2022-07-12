LeBron James Say More Should Have Been Done In Support Of Brittney Griner

James says the WNBA star should question if she wants to return to United States

LeBron James has never been a stranger when it comes to talking politics.

On his recent show, "The Shop," James was given opportunity to comment on WNBA star Brittany Griner. She has held in custody by Russian authorities since February after vape cartridges with cannabis oil were found in her bag at an airport near Moscow.

James said Griner, who recently pled guilty to the charges, should be upset with the United States government for not standing up for her. He is even questioned if she should return.

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back," James asked. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

The Griner saga was kept under wraps for the first month or two. Once it became public, it drew attention from many Americans. Earlier this week, all participants of the WNBA All-Star Game wore Griner jerseys to show their support.

Vanessa Nygaard, Griner's coach for the Phoenix Mercury, said the situation would be different if James were detained. She also said Griner being gay had an impact.

"If it was Lebron, he'd be home, right?" Nygaard said. "It's a statement about the value of women. It's a statement about the value of a black person. It's a statement about the value of a gay person."

