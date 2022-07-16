LeBron James Says He Still Has A `Championship Or Bust' Mentality

Even though Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is entering his 20th NBA season, he still has that competitive drive.

James revealed his attitude remains, "championship or bust" on his latest episode "The Shop" on HBO.

"I’m obsessed with win or bust and what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone feel the same on your own club," James said.

James is one of the stars who gets celebrated for winning and shamed for losing. It could be the reason why he says he’s so committed to having this type of pressure on his shoulders, even going nights without sleeping.

James, who won two back-to-back championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, was criticized for “The Decision” in 2010. In hindsight, the reason he left the Cleveland Cavaliers was because they only made the playoffs five times during his seven years and lost to the San Antonio Spurs in their only trip to the NBA Finals in 2007.

James made the Finals all four seasons with the Heat, winning two titles. During his second stint in Cleveland, he won a championship in 2016 and another with the Lakers in 2020

Critics have constantly bashed James for “breaking up rosters” but he's won at every stop. With his high basketball IQ, numerous former players and analysts have said he would make a successful general manager or team owner.

