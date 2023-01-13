LeBron James Thinks Kevin Durant Has Best Chance Of Surpassing NBA's Scoring Record

Durant is the choice of breaking scoring record once LeBron passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this season

LeBron James is inching closer to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record.

James, who won two championships with the Miami Heat, recently sat down with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin to discuss the chase. When asked who could surpass him for the record, James said it was Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

“I mean, KD’s the first name that comes to mind for sure,” he said. “His name is not ‘Easy Money’ and ‘Slim Reaper’ for no reason. He does it so effortlessly. His ability to shoot the 3-ball, shoot the midrange, get to the paint and also shoot 85, 90 (percent) from the free throw line. Those are key ingredients and most important is being available on the floor.”

Durant is regarded as one of the best scorers in history. With 26,684 points, he still has a way to go. He also has a lengthy history of injuries.

“We have a lot of great scorers in our league with KD being one of them,” James continued. “Kyrie, Luka, he’s young. Embiid, Giannis. Those guys, they put numbers on the board but you have to have a little luck as well. And he all know that health is the most important, not only in sports, but in life in general. You have to have so real good luck to be able to be on the floor and still be able to do it.”

