LeBron James' Wife Voiced Her Thoughts On Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Burning His Jerseys After Signing With Miami Heat

LeBron James’ wife sounded off on Cavaliers fans who strongly reacted when he left Cleveland.

In 2010, LeBron James made the infamous decision to leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers and become a member of the Miami Heat. 

The media spewed negativity toward James for joining a “superteam” in Miami that included Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Many criticized James for the move, mainly the Cavs fans.  

James' wife, Savannah, recently discussed the fans' reactions, including burning his jersey in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“You have fans and you think they’re going to roll with you no matter what,” Savannah James said. “And then they burn your jersey? It’s unfair, but they did it. It’s over.”

James led the Cavaliers to several playoff appearances during his seven seasons. He gave the team their first championship appearance in 2007, where they were swept by the San Antonio Spurs. Even with these accomplishments, the love for James grew sour upon his departure.

Despite the negativity, James turned the tide of his career in Miami. He went to four straight NBA Finals with the Heat, winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013. 

He later returned to Cleveland, winning a championship in 2016.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

