LeBron Moments: Ten Years Ago, James Get Upset by the League-Worst Washington Wizards

On Dec. 4, 2012, the Heat lost to the lowly Wizards despite James’ triple double.

NOTE: With LeBron James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record, the remainder of the season Inside The Heat will take a look at some of his best moments with the Miami Heat from 2010-14.

On this day ten years ago, LeBron James logged 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists against the Washington Wizards.

It wasn’t enough to get the victory in the end, as the Miami Heat took a 105-101 loss. This gave Washington their second victory of the season. They notched their second win in three games after starting off the season with a twelve-game losing streak. The Heat, on the other hand, ended their six-game winning streak with this loss.

Miami’s big three wasn’t an issue, as James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade combined for 70 points. However, the team shot 28.6 percent from three-point range. In addition, nobody else on the team scored more than 11 points. Mario Chalmers and Rashard Lewis, both in the starting lineup, logged zero points each.

James had a chance to take the lead with 18 seconds left, and then another to tie the game. He missed both of these shots, giving the Wizards the opportunity to put the game away with free throws.

James wasn’t phased by this defeat and brushed off the narrative that this loss was a “setback” for the Heat.

“Nah man, there's no lesson,” James said. This ain't a lesson for us, we just lost. We've seen and been through everything, so we don't need a loss to be like, ‘Oh let's catch ourselves.’ It happens.”

The Heat went on to win their second consecutive NBA championship, where they beat the San Antonio Spurs in seven games.



