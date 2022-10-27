Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Targeting Miami Heat Max Strus?

Report suggests the Lakers make a move for Strus

The Los Angeles Lakers have arguably struggled the most of any NBA team during the start of the season. 

It has led to much speculation of them trying to improve the roster. Among the moves mentioned is the possibility of trading disgruntled guard Russell Westbrook and recently the Miami Heat entered the mix. 

According to Heavy.com, the Lakers could go after Heat guard Max Strus. The website quoted an anonymous executive who said Strus is a possibility. 

“They should be smart and go for multiple players," the executive told Heavy.com. "Role players, guys like (Max) Strus, or bringing back Josh Hart and maybe going for Gary Trent (Jr.) if he opts out in Toronto. Strus will be a bargain next year, even though he’s been good in Miami, he will be undervalued."

Strus has been a major addition for the Heat the past two seasons. He started most of last year before being moved to a reserve role this season. He is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 assists through six games. The Lakers would most likely to be able to make most of their moves during next offseason. 

The Heat return to action Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. 

