Max Strus' 31 Points Leads The Miami Heat Past The Charlotte Hornets Saturday

The struggling Heat have now two straight games against the Hornets

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro missed his third straight game because of a sprained ankle. 

The good thing is the Heat know they have a capable backup at shooting guard. Max Strus scored 31 points, including eight 3-pointers in the Heat's 132-115 victory Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena. 

The Heat handed the Hornets their eighth-straight loss while Miami has won two consecutive games. Behind Strus, the Heat had 24 points and 15 rebounds from center Bam Adebayo and 20 points from forward Jimmy Butler. Gabe Vincent, a former two-way contract player, also 20 points. 

This was also the first game for Hornets guard LaMelo Ball of the season. He had been sidelined since the opener because of an ankle injury but made his return. He finished with 15 points, six assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes.

The Heat are starting to regroup after the slow start. They return to action Monday at home against the Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns Monday at FTX Arena. 

