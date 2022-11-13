Max Strus Proving He Is A Capable Replacement When Needed

Miami Heat guard Max Strus is making a point to let the team know they can rely on him when needed.

With starter Tyler Herro injured, Strus had one of the best games of his career in the victory Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets. Strus had 31 points, four rebounds and two assists. He shot 10 of 16 from the field, including 8 of 14 from the three-point line.

Strus bounced back after shooting 2 of 11 from the 3-point line Thursday against the Hornets.

“You definitely remember it, but you don’t let it affect you,” Strus said. “You gotta know the negatives of it and get in the gym and fix it. Then you gotta come out and do the things we did tonight. It’s all about how you respond to adversity and negativity. I wasn’t proud of myself last game, so I wanted to be more positive and come out more aggressive this game.”

Jimmy Butler said Strus’ presence fueled the Heat’s offense in the third quarter.

“I think Max had a lot to do with it,” Butler said. “Max was on fire. When Max is making shots like that, the game looks very easy and we look very good.”

Trade rumors circulated around Strus being exchanged for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. The Heat need help at the four, and Crowder has been headlined in trade rumors since the preseason. Strus responded to the reports with a performance that laid rest to these claims.

There were some fans calling for Strus to replace Tyler Herro in the starting lineup. Games like these certainly bring up the conversation.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.