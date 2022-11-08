Miami Dolphins Have Significantly Greater Record than Miami Heat for the First Time Since 2008

The Miami Heat are 4-7 after their latest loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins boast a 6-3 record and one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

This is arguably the first time since 2008 where the Heat’s football counterparts are more prevalent than, aside from 2016.

The Dolphins were 11-5 that season and won their division. This was the only season from 2003-2020 where the New England Patriots didn’t win the AFC East. Meanwhile, the Heat were entering the first year of Erik Spoelstra’s coaching career, to underwhelming results.

Since, the Heat have boasted the better sports team in Miami. The Dolphins have only had three winning seasons during that span, two of which came during the last two seasons. The Heat have had five NBA Finals appearances since 2008 and have only missed the playoffs three times.

The norm for each team is changing this year.

Even though the Dolphins are third in their division, some analysts are calling them a contender in the AFC. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky says the team could make the Super Bowl.

“I think Tua’s in the MVP conversation even with the concussion,” Orlovsky said. “He’s playing at that level of football. The reason why Miami’s a bonafide Super Bowl contender is because of the way their quarterback’s playing.”

They are still undefeated in games where Tua Tagovailoa is under center for the entire game.

The Heat are 12th in the Eastern Conference, and are looking at a disappointing season after failing to make any offseason transactions.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.