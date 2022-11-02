Skip to main content

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Wants to Start Attending Heat Games

Hill said he is trying to support his basketball counterparts.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently tweeted about going to Miami Heat games.

“I need to get to a Heat game,” Hill said in the tweet.

Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March from the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Hill had longevity and success in Kansas City, he said he enjoys playing in Miami more.

“Man, I've been living the American dream down here,” Hill said in a postgame interview. “Miami was made for me. I ain’t gonna cap. I love Kansas City, but Miami is really for me. Just everything about it. Fast-paced city, great food, good-looking people, and no state taxes. So I had to choose that.”

Heat players have ties to the Dolphins organization as well. Kyle Lowry attended the Dolphins game against the Minnesota Vikings a couple weeks ago.

Hill has carried his success from Kansas City to Miami. He leads the league in receiving yards, and is on pace for 2,042. He and Jaylen Waddle have made a case for the best receiving duo in the NFL. Since getting Hill, the Dolphins are undefeated with Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback.

If Hill does plan on attending a home game, his next opportunity would be against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov 7.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra says the Heat need to play better together. CLICK HERE

Heat need more big games from Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Watch Steph Curry put a crossover on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

USATSI_19324772_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch The Sacramento Kings At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odds, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19342689_168389536_lowres
News

How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Tuesday's Victory Against The Golden State Warriors

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19342706_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaway From The Miami Heat's Victory Against The Golden State Warriors

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19186546_168389536_lowres
News

Do the Miami Dolphins’ Trades Make the Miami Heat Look Bad in Comparison?

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19325079_168389536_lowres
News

Golden State Coach Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Were In Better Situations Than Steve Nash

By Shandel Richardson
city
News

A Look At The Miami Heat `City Edition' Jerseys For This Year

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres
News

Has The Miami Heat's Championship Window Closed?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19327155_168389536_lowres
News

NBAPA Releases Statement Condemning Anti-Semitism Remarks In Wake Of Kyrie Irving

By Shandel Richardson