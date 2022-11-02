Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Wants to Start Attending Heat Games

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently tweeted about going to Miami Heat games.

“I need to get to a Heat game,” Hill said in the tweet.

Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March from the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Hill had longevity and success in Kansas City, he said he enjoys playing in Miami more.

“Man, I've been living the American dream down here,” Hill said in a postgame interview. “Miami was made for me. I ain’t gonna cap. I love Kansas City, but Miami is really for me. Just everything about it. Fast-paced city, great food, good-looking people, and no state taxes. So I had to choose that.”

Heat players have ties to the Dolphins organization as well. Kyle Lowry attended the Dolphins game against the Minnesota Vikings a couple weeks ago.

Hill has carried his success from Kansas City to Miami. He leads the league in receiving yards, and is on pace for 2,042. He and Jaylen Waddle have made a case for the best receiving duo in the NFL. Since getting Hill, the Dolphins are undefeated with Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback.

If Hill does plan on attending a home game, his next opportunity would be against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov 7.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.