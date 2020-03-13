InsideTheHeat
Commissioner Adam Silver says NBA on hold for at least one month

Shandel Richardson

After abrubtly suspending the NBA season on Wednesday, league commissioner Adam Silver made his first public comments since the decision.

Speaking on TNT Thursday night, he said play will be halted at least a month before assessing the coronavirus situation.

"Even if we're out for a month, if we're out for six weeks, we can still restart the season," Silver said. "It might mean the Finals take place in July or late July. Just my feeling was it was way premature to suggest we had lost the season."

The league made the move when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was found to have the virus. It was learned before the Jazz's Wednesday game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. A day later, Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell also revealed a positive test.

As of Friday, there were more than 1,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United State and 41 deaths.

The outbreak has caused several cancellations of sporting events, including the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament. Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League have also postponed play.

Silver refused to comment on if the NBA faced the possibility of cancelling the remainder of the season.

"Of course it's possible," Silver said. "I just don't know more at this point."

NBA teams are still allowed to practice during the suspension. The Miami Heat have yet to return to the court since the announcement.

"This is a very serious time. I think the league moved appropriately and prudently," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We'll all just have to monitor this situation and see where it goes from here. I think this indicates where everything is right now ... It remains the same. Now, it's heightened even more."

