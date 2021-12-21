Adam Silver Says NBA Has No Intention of Postponing Season Because of Covid Spike

Even with a rise of COVID-19 cases in the world and the NBA, league commissioner Adam Silver has no plans of postponing the season.

On Tuesday, Silver spoke with ESPN's Malika Andrews and said the league has every intention of playing through the spike.

"No plans right now to pause the season," Silver said. " We have, of course, looked at all the options but frankly we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now as we look through these cases literally ripping through the country right now, Putting aside the rest of the world, I think we’re finding ourselves where we sort of knew we were going to get to for the past several months and that is that this virus will not be eradicated and we're gonna have to learn to live with it and I think that’s what we’re experiencing in the league."

Several NBA teams have experienced COVID issues recently. The league even granted teams the ability to sign replacement players because of the increase in cases. In March of 2020, the league halted play because of the pandemic but Silver said it's nowhere near that point.

"We need to talk for a few hours to talk with a contingency," Silver said "So yes I mean I would say beginning from the day we initially shut down the week the league in March of 2020, we've done nothing but look at contingencies ... As of now, our plan is to move forward."

