    December 29, 2021
    Miami Heat Add Guard Kyle Guy As Covid Replacement
    With absences mounting, the Miami Heat bring aboard Kyle Guy
    The COVID-stricken Miami Heat have sought help in the form of guard Kyle Guy. 

    Guy will sign a 10-day contract under the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. He last played in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings. The addition was made because the Heat have three players _ Kyle Lowry, Udonis Haslem and Max Strus _ in the league's health protocols. 

    The Heat are also without center Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo because of injuries. Jimmy Butler rolled an ankle in Tuesday's victory against the Washington Wizards but has intentions on playing Wednesday at the San Antonio Spurs. 

    “It’s alright," Butler said of his ankle. "I'll be alright." 

    The Heat only had eight players available against the Wizards. Like other sports, COVID cases in the NBA have risen in recent weeks. 

    "I think we’ve gotten to a point, I’ve said it before, we need more information," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the league's rising COVID cases. "Are there more asymptomatic cases? All of this is with the caveat of double vaccination, with a booster and asymptomatic. What does that mean and what adjustments can we make there? ... The whole league's going through this." 

    Guy, who was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2019 before being traded to the Kings, was most recently with the Cleveland Charge of the G League.

