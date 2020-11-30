SI.com
Miami Heat Add Guard to Training Camp Roster

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat moved one step closer to filling out their training camp roster. 

On Monday, they signed former Chicago Bulls guard Max Strus. He is the 19th player on the roster, one shy of the offseason limit.

Last year Strus split time with the Bulls and their G League affiliate. He went undrafted in 2019 after two seasons at DePaul. He spent one season with the Boston Celtics on a two-way contract before being released.

Struss, 24, appeared in 15 games with the Bulls and the G League branch before tearing his left ACL last December. 

The Heat are coming off a season where exceeded expectations. After entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Heat team president Pat Riley recently said he wants to make another run with the same unit. 

In the offseason, the Heat re-signed guard Goran Dragic, center Meyers Leonard and team captain Udonis Haslem. They also extended the contract for center Bam Adebayo, who had a breakthrough season after averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists. 

“One of the most important things a franchise can do is to make sure that your best, youngest, cornerstone players sign on the dotted line,” Riley said in a statement of Adebayo’s extension. “Getting Bam his extension was a no-brainer for us because we know he will be around for years to come. That’s great for the Heat, great for the fans and great for Bam.”

