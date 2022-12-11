Miami Heat And Indiana Pacers Coming Off Disappointing Losses Entering Monday's Game

The Heat and Pacers both loss games Saturday they were expected to win

The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers were disappointed with their performances Saturday.

The Heat lost to the San Antonio Spurs, who entered with the worst record in the Western Conference. The Pacers fell to the Brooklyn Nets, who were playing without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and five other key players.

So the Heat and Pacers get to rebound against each other Monday in Indianapolis.

"It's tough as a team who is used to taking care of business," Heat guard Tyler Herro said. "Going into games, like tonight, games that we're supposed to win, especially at home, it hurts. It's not easy to win. You just gotta go through it. You can't go around, you've got to go through it ... No matter our opponent, we should be playing how we play ... I feel like we're playing to our opponents level."

The Pacers loss may actually be worse. The Nets started an entirely new starting lineup and were missing three All-Stars.

"We just played very poorly and for one of the first times this year, we just weren't together for 48 minutes,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after Saturday's loss. “It felt like things were in the right place, but these guys kept coming and it's a great win for them and a tough loss for us.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat struggling in games against losing teams. CLICK HERE

Defense becoming an issue for Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler frustrated with team's lack of consistency. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com