Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala could make debut Sunday against Trail Blazers

Newly-acquired Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala is available for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers but isn't ready to rush his way back on the court.

He said he will take his time. Iguodala, who was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday in a trade, has yet to play this season.

"It's just about getting some reps up and seeing where I'm at," Iguodala said. "I want to be in a position where I'm not a hindrance. I want to be a plus and a positive every step of the way."

The Heat landed Iguodala in a six-player deal that included Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder. In the return, the Grizzlies received Dion Waiters, James Johnson and Justise Winslow. At 36, Iguodala is expected to bring experience to a team that has relied heavily on youth. Several of the Heat's rotational players are under 25, including Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.

Iguodala played in four consecutive NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors, winning the most valuable player award of the 2015 series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. His last appearance was Game 6 of last year's Finals against the Toronto Raptors June 13.

"It was kind of good for me to step away to see what that life would be like but at the same time making sure I was in the gym, making sure I was prepared," Iguodala said. "It was a good experience. I was probably too busy. Actually, this will help me kind of settle in and relax. I feel like I still have a lot of time left and I think it will show."