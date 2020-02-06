In the past, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra often said the team has had "enough" in situations as such.

Apparently, that wasn't the case this season.

On Wednesday, the Heat traded fifth-year guard Justise Winslow for Memphis Grizzlies swingman Andre Iguodala, a former NBA Finals most valuable player. Iguodala is set to sign a two-year, $30-million extension.

The move ends Winslow's inconsistent tenure in Miami. After being selected in the 2015 draft lottery, Winslow battled bouts with consistency. He appeared ready to take a step forward after the Heat made him a full-time point guard before the start of the season. Winslow played multiple positions in Miami, including shooting guard, small forward and even center. This was expected to be a breakout year until he was sidelined by a concussion and a back injury. He was set to miss his 13th straight game Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Winslow has played just 11 games this season. At one point, he and Josh Richardson, drafted in the same year, were considered cornerstones of the organization. Both are now things of the past, with Richardson traded last offseason to the Philadelphia 76ers for Jimmy Butler.

Iguodala, 36, has yet to play this season. In 15 seasons, he has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He was named Finals MVP in 2015 after helping lead the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers. The hope is Iguodala can provide experience and defense in the Heat's attempt at a championship. At 34-15, they are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.