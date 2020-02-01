Miami Heat At Orlando Magic Preview

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat with 20.2 points and 6.4 assists a game. He recently secured his fifth NBA All-Star appearance ... Center Bam Adebayo, who is a first-time All-Star, has recorded three triple-doubles. Adebayo has averaged 16.9 points and 9.6 rebounds in the past 10 games ... The Heat are coming off a 109-101 loss to the Boston Celtics. It was just their third loss at home this season. They have the league's second-best home record (21-3) behind the Milwaukee Bucks ... The Heat are just 5-5 in their last 10 games. Although they are the No. 3 seed, they could fall low as seventh before the All-Star break because of the tightness in the standings ... Forward Justise Winslow (back) will miss his 11th straight game. Guard Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) is listed as day-to-day. He has been sidelined the last three games ... After making the playoffs a year ago, the Magic are struggling to hang onto the No. 8 spot. They have lost four straight and are 3-7 in their last 10 games ... The Magic lost 113-92 the last time the teams met Jan. 27 ... Guard Evan Fournier leads the Magic with 18.8 points a game. He is considered questionable for Saturday's game because of back pain ... Center Nikola Vucevic has been steady with averages of 18.6 points and 11 rebounds. He's averaged 16.9 points and 9.6 rebounds in his last 10 games against the Heat ... Forward Jonathan Isaac, guard D.J. Augustin and forward Al-Farouq Aminu are all out with knee injuries.

Game time: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -2.5