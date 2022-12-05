Miami Heat At Their Best When `Big Four' Are Producing

Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro all coming off big games

When the Miami Heat had LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, they were called the "Big Three."

Now, they have the "Big Four."

The foursome of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry all had big games in the Heat's victory Friday against the Boston Celtics. Adebayo had 28 points while Butler finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds, Lowry, Tyler Herro had 26 points and Kyle Lowry 20 points.

“Our big four, they were tremendous," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

Adebayo spoke on the new nickname after Sunday's practice.

"It's our big four," Adebayo said. "It’s who we depend on most throughout the game on both sides of the court. ... When you’re missing one of the pieces, you can tell. But when we’re all together, I feel like we’re hard to beat.”

