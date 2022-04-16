Miami Heat Preparing For The Challenge Of Facing Trae Young

Miami Heat will face the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs

The Miami Heat will have to defeat one of the league's top players in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks advanced after Friday's victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. All-Star guard Trae Young led the Hawks with 38 points. Young averaged 25.5 points against the Heat this season.

“Trae has a great deal of confidence in his game, his ability and he continued to believe,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said after Friday's victory. “I didn’t see any panic in his play. He came out in the second half, remained aggressive. Those shots started to fall, the same shots that he was taking the first half, they started to fall in the second half.”

The Heat were 3-1 against the Hawks this season.

Here's the schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, 1 p.m. FTX Arena, TNT.

Game 2: Tuesday, 7:30, FTX Arena.

Game 3: Friday, State Farm Arena, Time 7 p.m., ESPN.

Game 4: Sun., April 24, State Farm Arena, 7 p.m. TNT

Game 5*: Tue., April 26, FTX Arena, Time TBA

Game 6*: Thu., April 28, State Farm Arena, Time TBA

Game 7*: Sat., April 30, FTX Arena, Time TBA, TNT

