Miami Heat Take 1-0 Lead In Series Against Atlanta Hawks

Heat make quick work of the Hawks in Game 1 of the first round

The Miami Heat got off to a strong start in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

They made easy work of the Atlanta Hawks, defeating them 115-91 Sunday in Game 1 of the series. The Heat led by double-digits for most of the way. Despite not learning their first-round opponent until Friday when the Hawks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, the Heat had little problems in their playoff-opener.

Forward Duncan Robinson, who was a game-time decision, led the Heat with 27 points. They also welcomed back center Bam Adebayo and forward P.J. Tucker. Both returned after dealing with absences.

Tucker, who was acquired in the offseason from the Milwaukee Bucks, missed the past two games because of a calf bruise and Adebayo was out after being in the NBA's health and safety protocols. The Heat are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2014, the final year of the LeBron James era. They are attempting to make their second NBA Finals appearance in three years. In 2020, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Game 2 is Tuesday in Miami.

