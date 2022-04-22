Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 3 Prediction For Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

The Heat face the Hawks in Game 3 Friday in Atlanta. The Heat lead series 2-0

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: State Farm Arena

TV: ESPN

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat -1.5

According to Covers.com: Heat -2



VITALS: The Heat and Hawks met four times this regular season with Miami winning the series, 3-1. The Heat has currently won eight of their last nine overall matchups against the Hawks in Miami. The Heat are 73-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other just two times during the playoffs with Atlanta winning both of those series coming down to the final game, first in the 1994 First Round (3-2) and in the 2009 First Round (4-3).. For the Heat, Bam Adebayo (Left Quadriceps Contusion), Caleb Martin (ankle), Markieff Morris (Left Hip Flexor Strain) and P.J. Tucker (Right Calf Strain) are questionable and Gabe Vincent (Right Big Toe Contusion) is probable. For the Hawks, Clint Capela (knee) and Lou Williams (back) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

HAWKS

F De'Andre Hunger

F Danilo Gallinari

C John Collins

G Kevin Huerter

G Trae Young.

QUOTABLE

Bam Adebayo on the importance of Game 3: “That can change the series if they win. They can look at the series different. Our job is to keep wearing on them and then get that third and fourth win.”

Here's the prediction for Friday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Heat. Moses' record during the postseason is 1-1.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat make late-season roster moves. CLICK HERE

Heat looking to move past sideline incident. CLICK HERE

Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo is dominant on defense. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com