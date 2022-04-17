The Heat open the playoffs Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena

Game time: 1 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: TNT

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat -6.5

According to Covers.com: Heat -6.5



VITALS: The Heat and Hawks met four times this regular season with Miami winning the series, 3-1. The Heat has currently won six of their last seven matchups against the Hawks in Miami. The Heat are 73-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other just two times during the playoffs with Atlanta winning both of those series coming down to the final game, first in the 1994 First Round (3-2) and in the 2009 First Round (4-3). For the Heat, Dewayne Dedmon (Right Ankle Sprain), Haywood Highsmith (Left Hip Flexor Strain), Markieff Morris (Left Hip Flexor Strain) and P.J. Tucker (Right Calf Strain) are questionable and Gabe Vincent (Right Big Toe Contusion) is Probable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

HAWKS

F De'Andre Hunger

F Danilo Gallinari

C Clint Capela

G Kevin Huerter

G Trae Young.

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry: “I’ve really enjoyed watching his entire process for the regular season. He’s shifted. He’s been a chameleon into a lot of different roles. Breathing life into guys. Giving confidence to young guys. Letting people get into a great rhythm facilitating. You’ve seen times during the year when we had injuries where he’s more assertive, but you can see in the last three weeks he’s been focused on getting ready for the playoffs. It’s a different level. He has all the skills, but he knows how to manipulate and take advantage of different cracks and defenses.”

