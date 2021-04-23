Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Heat -5

VITALS: The Heat and Hawks meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. The teams have split the first two meetings. Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT are 70-55 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 45-19 in home games and 25-36 in road games. ... Forward Jimmy Butler has recorded four triple-doubles this season, tying for the most during a single season in team history ... Center Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in a career-long 44 straight games ... Forward Duncan Robinson has connected on 204 three-point field goals this season, the fourth most in the NBA ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo is out, Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable and Dewayne Dedmon (health and safety protocol) is out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

HAWKS

G Trae Young

G Bogdon Bogdanovich

C Clint Capela

F John Collins

F Kevin Huerter

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on the rest of the season: “I can’t speak for everybody. I don’t care,” Butler said of the standings. “I really don’t. I don’t pay attention to it. I don’t be on the World Wide Web like that. So I can’t tell you who is where. I know in our team meeting we talk about it. All we got to do is get there. We get there, us as a team, I’ll handle the rest.”

