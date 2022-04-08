Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch And Betting Odds For Atlanta Hawks At Miami Heat

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line, according to Betonline.ag : Heat -1

VITALS: The HEAT and Hawks meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami leads the series 2-1, and has won eight of the last 10 against the Hawks in Miami. The HEAT are 72-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 46-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games ... The Heat clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the fourth time in franchise history ... For the Heat, P.J. Tucker (Right Calf Strain) is Out. Dewayne Dedmon (Right Ankle Sprain),Haywood Highsmith (hip), Caleb Martin (calf), Markieff Morris (hip), Gabe Vincent (toe) and Omer Yurtseven (stomach illness) are questionable. For the Hawks, John Collins (finger sprain) is out and Lou Williams (back) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

HAWKS

F De'Andre Hunter

F Danillo Gallinari

C Clint Capella

G Kevin Huerter

G Trae Young

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on the state of the team: "Everybody just wants to win. It can be anybody’s night when it comes to scoring or getting assists or rebounds. Nobody is chasing stats. We love that. Everybody plays to win. You never know when your number is going to be called. You’ve got so much talent, going all the way down to the end of our bench, that it’s tough whenever you see some DNP’s from some of these guys because they’d showed that they deserve to play. It’s really hard. Much respect to those guys for keeping it professional, coming in every day, helping guys get better. And when their name is called, they’ll be ready to go.”

