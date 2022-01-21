Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: State Farm Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +1.5

VITALS: The Heat and Hawks meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. Miami has won both matchups so far this season, first on 1/12 in Atlanta and again on 1/14 in Miami as this will be the third time in just nine days the teams have faced off. The Heat are 72-56 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 46-19 in home games and 26-37 in road games. ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

HAWKS

F De'Andre Hunter

F John Collins

C Onyeka Okongwu

G Trae Young

G Kevin Huerter

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Gabe Vincent's recent play: “Look, I’ve said this before. These are high-class challenges. We want to play for something special. You need depth. You need talent and I think everybody in our locker room feels like we are extremely capable if we have to go deep into our roster. That is the way it should be. Now that is going to require some sacrifice, but our guys are emotionally stable to understand that. There will be some tough decisions, but you get night’s like this where guys are able to help and contribute and help you win. That’s the main thing.”

