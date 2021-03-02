Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Hawks +3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Hawks meet for the second of three matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just playing each other Sunday. The Heat won 109-99 ... Guard Kendrick Nunn averaged 17.1 points, 1.3 steals and shot 48 percent in February ... Forward Kelly Olynyk has recorded a +40 plus/minus on the season, the second-highest on the team. Forward Jimmy Butler is No. 1 at +76 ... Center Bam Adebayo has six consecutive double-doubles, tying the longest streak of his career ... For the Heat, forward Chris Silva (hip) and Meyers Leonard (shoulder) are out ... For the Hawks, Kris Dunn (ankle), De'Andre Hunter (knee), Cam Reddish (Achilles) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) are out.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Goran Dragic

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

HAWKS

G Trae Young

G Kevin Huerter

C Clint Capela

F Tony Snell

F John Collins

QUOTABLE

Guard Kendrick Nunn on Sunday's win against the Hawks: “It was huge for us to be able to step up and get this win without Jimmy on the floor. We’re happy to have Tyler and Goran back and just guys back and healthy. I’m glad to see them out there on the floor playing well. Tyler came in huge for us in the fourth. That was pretty big for us. We needed him in that moment. ”

