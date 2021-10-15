    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Udonis Haslem's Return Makes Up For the Miami Heat's First Preseason Loss

    Udonis Haslem's Return Makes Up For the Miami Heat's First Preseason Loss

    Miami Heat fall to Atlanta Hawks but thrilled about having their team captain back in the lineup
    Author:
    Publish date:

    After winning their first four preseason games, the Miami Heat found themselves on the losing end for the first time. 

    A 127-92 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Thursday at State Farm Arena stopped the perfection but the Heat had little concern because the game marked the return of captain Udonis Haslem. 

    He was placed in the starting lineup after missing most of training camp after the death of his father. 

    "I was happy to be back but I've never stepped on a basketball court without my father somewhere and that was a harsh reality for me," Haslem said. "I had moments but I'm going to continue to have moments and I'm going to work through them." 

    Haslem, who is playing his 19th season with the Heat, finished with one point, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks in 13 minutes. He was 0 for 4 from the field, but his presence is more than just about numbers. 

    “I love having UD in the locker room, on the floor, all the moments in between with the basketball team,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You can’t put an analytic on it.”

    The Heat were able to get Haslem some quality minutes because of Spoelstra's decision to sit 11 players, including Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo. 

    The Heat conclude the preseason Friday against the Boston Celtics. They 

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_16954142_168389536_lowres
    News

    Udonis Haslem's Return Makes Up For the Miami Heat's First Preseason Loss

    54 seconds ago
    USATSI_16910267_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Breaks Down Diet in GQ Interview

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16911227_168389536_lowres
    News

    Nothing Wrong With Tyler Herro Feeling Like He Belongs Among League's Elite

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16936312_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Banking on 3-Point Production From Big Men

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16892956_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Preview

    13 hours ago
    IMG_0982
    News

    Ray Allen Makes Return to Miami Heat Practice

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16936888_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Keeping the Good Vibes Going During the Preseason

    Oct 12, 2021
    USATSI_16909877_168389536_lowres
    News

    Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat Preview

    Oct 11, 2021