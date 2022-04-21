Goal For Miami Heat Now Is Avoiding Complacency

Up 2-0 in the series, the Heat still have plenty respect for the Hawks

The Miami Heat did what they were supposed to the first two games against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Now, they postseason really starts for the Heat.

After winning the opening two games at FTX Arena, the Heat head to Atlanta for Sunday's Game 3.

“We took care of home, but they say the playoffs don’t start until you win one on the road," Heat guard Kyle Lowry said. "We understand they are going to play better at home, be more excited and energetic. But we have to stay patient, poised and understand what we need to do. Stick to the game plan and do our job and win basketball games on the road like we did all year.”

The Heat realize this is the same Hawks team that came two victories shy of making the NBA Finals last year. The Hawks won't go down without a fight, especially if they can take Game 3 and get back into the series.

“This is a great offensive team that you’re lining up against, particularly when they are healthy," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "They have weapons all over the place. They have shooting, they’re like us. They have three-point shooting everywhere on the roster, so your pickup points are a lot further than they are against most opponents. That’s why they have the No. 2 offense and they have our full respect.”

