NewsSI.com
Search

Miami Heat's Avery Bradley Out At Least Three Weeks With Strained Calf

Guard Avery Bradley's injury is the Miami Heat's latest setback
Author:
Publish date:

Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley is expected to miss three to four weeks because of a strained calf, according to multiple reports. 

The Athletic was the first to report the news. Bradley sustained the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Washington Wizards. It is the latest setback from Bradley, who was acquired in the offseason from the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Last week he missed two games because of a bruised knee. He also was recently sidelined eight games due to COVID-19. The latest injury could keep Bradley out until after the All-Star Break, which begins March 5. 

Without Bradley, the Heat will likely turn to guards Kendrick Nunn and Max Strus. Last year Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018, was the league's Rookie of the Year runner-up to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Strus, another undrafted player, has given the Heat valuable minutes as a two-way contract player. 

Bradley's injury is the Heat's second setback of the week. Earlier, forward Meyers Leonard had season-ending shoulder surgery. The Heat, who lost to the Lakers in the NBA Finals a year ago, are in the middle of a disappointing season. 

At 7-14, they are far off last year's pace and have already lost games to the Wizards and Detroit Pistons, two of the league's worst teams. They return to action Friday against the Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena. 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15526240_168389536_lowres
News

Washington Wizards at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15404548_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Avery Bradley Out At Least Three Weeks With Strained Calf

USATSI_15482270_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Among Top Vote-Getters in First All-Star Fan Vote Return

USATSI_15526241_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Unable to Pinpoint One Reason for Offensive Struggles

USATSI_15516611_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo: `We Are All Upset'

USATSI_15526743_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Now Searching For Ways To Recover From Worst Loss of the Season

USATSI_15511570_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Chances of Landing Bradley Beal Dwindling?

meyers
News

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard In Good Spirits After Season-Ending Surgery