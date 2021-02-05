Miami Heat's Avery Bradley Out At Least Three Weeks With Strained Calf

Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley is expected to miss three to four weeks because of a strained calf, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic was the first to report the news. Bradley sustained the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Washington Wizards. It is the latest setback from Bradley, who was acquired in the offseason from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last week he missed two games because of a bruised knee. He also was recently sidelined eight games due to COVID-19. The latest injury could keep Bradley out until after the All-Star Break, which begins March 5.

Without Bradley, the Heat will likely turn to guards Kendrick Nunn and Max Strus. Last year Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018, was the league's Rookie of the Year runner-up to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Strus, another undrafted player, has given the Heat valuable minutes as a two-way contract player.

Bradley's injury is the Heat's second setback of the week. Earlier, forward Meyers Leonard had season-ending shoulder surgery. The Heat, who lost to the Lakers in the NBA Finals a year ago, are in the middle of a disappointing season.

At 7-14, they are far off last year's pace and have already lost games to the Wizards and Detroit Pistons, two of the league's worst teams. They return to action Friday against the Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena.

