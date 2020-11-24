SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat Expecting Immediate Impact From Avery Bradley

Shandel Richardson

Newly-acquired guard Avery Bradley didn’t hold back when asked about how he could improve the Miami Heat this season.

Bradley, who was signed Monday, spoke with the South Florida media for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

“I know the impact I can make instantly on this team,” Bradley said. “I’ve been in the Eastern Finals. Haven’t had a chance to play in a championship [series] yet. I can help those guys a lot on defensive end, help our team close out games, bring my experience and leadership and try to lead by example every day and show these guys what it takes to be not only Eastern Conference champions but also champions of the NBA this year.”

Bradley started 44 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season before deciding to skip playing in the bubble in Orlando during the NBA restart. He chose to be with his son who was dealing with health problems.

Bradley, who signed a two-year, $6-million contract, has earned a reputation for defense-first guard who can also score when called upon. His best years came during his seven seasons with the Boston Celtics. He has since bounced around the league, with stops in Detroit, Memphis and both Los Angeles teams.

“Now I’m just looking forward to this opportunity,” he said. “Obviously, it’s going to be a unique start of this season, and some new things that we’re going to have to get used to. But I’m ready for it. And we’re just going to try to navigate through it as best as we can.

“I’m just excited to be here in Miami and have an opportunity to be part of a great culture like this.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat Offer Maximum Contract Extension to Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo offered five-year extension

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Gives an Update on Injury Progress

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic says he is hopeful of being ready by the start of training camp

Shandel Richardson

Meyers Leonard Had `Unfinished Business' With the Miami Heat

Despite the possibility of losing playing time, Meyers Leonard feels he made right decision to remain with the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Add Free Agent Moe Harkless

The Miami Heat have reportedly signed former New York Knicks forward Moe Harkless

Shandel Richardson

Derrick Jones Jr. Leaves Miami Heat in Favor of Portland Trail Blazers

After earning his keep with the Miami Heat, Derrick Jones Jr. heads to Portland

Shandel Richardson

Guard Goran Dragic re-signs with the Miami Heat

Miami Heat bring back Goran Dragic for at least another season

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison Appointed to NBA's Newly-Formed Social Justice Coalition

Miami Heat's Micky Arison part of inaugural social justice committee

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway Expects Precious Achiuwa to Thrive With Miami Heat

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway says the Miami Heat were the team that needed to draft Precious Achiuwa

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat Select Precious Achiuwa At No. 20 in First Round of NBA Draft

Heat take Memphis big man Precious Achiuwa in first round

Shandel Richardson

by

Breez10

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Signs Multi-Year Shoe Deal With Li-Ning

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler joins Dwyane Wade at Li-Ning

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej