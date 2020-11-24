Miami Heat Expecting Immediate Impact From Avery Bradley

Newly-acquired guard Avery Bradley didn’t hold back when asked about how he could improve the Miami Heat this season.

Bradley, who was signed Monday, spoke with the South Florida media for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

“I know the impact I can make instantly on this team,” Bradley said. “I’ve been in the Eastern Finals. Haven’t had a chance to play in a championship [series] yet. I can help those guys a lot on defensive end, help our team close out games, bring my experience and leadership and try to lead by example every day and show these guys what it takes to be not only Eastern Conference champions but also champions of the NBA this year.”

Bradley started 44 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season before deciding to skip playing in the bubble in Orlando during the NBA restart. He chose to be with his son who was dealing with health problems.

Bradley, who signed a two-year, $6-million contract, has earned a reputation for defense-first guard who can also score when called upon. His best years came during his seven seasons with the Boston Celtics. He has since bounced around the league, with stops in Detroit, Memphis and both Los Angeles teams.

“Now I’m just looking forward to this opportunity,” he said. “Obviously, it’s going to be a unique start of this season, and some new things that we’re going to have to get used to. But I’m ready for it. And we’re just going to try to navigate through it as best as we can.

“I’m just excited to be here in Miami and have an opportunity to be part of a great culture like this.”

