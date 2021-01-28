Miami Heat's Avery Bradley on Returning From COVID-19: `It's Been Rough'

Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley was back in the lineup Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets after missing eight games because of the virus

Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley says he is still working his way back after missing eight games because of COVID-19.

Bradley was back on the court for the first time in Wednesday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. He had eight points and two assists in 18 minutes.

“It’s been rough," Bradley said. "I had four days to try and get some work in, get in the gym, get some shots up. It felt great to be out there with my team and able to compete with those guys even though we came up short tonight. It just felt great to be back out there.”

The Heat have battled the COVID-19 outbreak since eight players tested positive after their victory against the Washington Wizards Jan. 9. The Heat have gone 2-7 since and are still awaiting the return of All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Bradley said Butler will need time before regaining full strength.

“I felt good. Like I said, it’s been rough," Bradley said. "Trying to get myself back in the groove. Trying to get my legs back. (Wednesday), there were times I was extremely gassed, but for me I feel like it’s all effort. I just try to push through it every single possession. I know it’s going to take some time. For me, I’m just staying confident, playing as hard as I can. I feel like I can make up for all of my mistakes if I play hard every possession.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com