Miami Heat awaiting the return of Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn

Behind 18 points from Duncan Robinson, the Miami Heat defeated the Sacramento Kings 104-98 in Wednesday's scrimmage in Orlando but the team is awaiting the return of center Bam Adebayo and guard Kendrick Nunn.

Adebayo and Nunn have been sidelined for undisclosed reasons during the NBA restart. Both absences are believed to be COVID-19 related.

"They'll be all right," forward Jimmy Butler said. "You get in there and you just hoop for a little bit. You get a rhythm, play in a couple scrimmages and be ready to go. I know they're going to be in shape because they've been doing what they're supposed to be doing. But we really do need these guys and these guys back ASAP."

Adebayo, in just his third season, is in the middle of a breakout year. He is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists and played in his first NBA All-Star game in February. Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018, has been a starter since the season-opener last October. He is expected to be selected to the All-Rookie Team once postseason awards are announced.

Nunn and Adebayo are part of the Heat's young core that includes Robinson, rookie Tyler Herro and forward Derrick Jones Jr. All participated in events at All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The Heat are also developing G League prospect Gabe Vincent.

"They're a key piece," Butler said. "They're very, very important to what we want to accomplish this year and probably for many more years moving forward. More than basketball, we just want our brothers back."

