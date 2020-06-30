Is backcourt play a concern for Miami Heat entering postseason?

It is tough to define positions in what has become a "position-less" NBA era.

With that said, there are always attempts to rank players by exactly that. The latest was by NBA.com writer Micah Adams, who rated the starting backcourts of the 22 teams that will participate in the restart of the season next month in Orlando.

The Heat's tandem of rookie Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson was listed at No. 19, only ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic. Let's not forget the Heat have used various backcourt combinations this season.

Still, Nunn and Robinson paired together caused "some concerns" for Adams.

"The Heat's young backcourt is worth monitoring with higher stakes and increased scrutiny come playoff time," Adams wrote. "Nunn's surprising emergence - he'll likely make All-Rookie First Team and could finish third in Rookie of the Year voting - remains one of the year's best stories and Robinson has made more catch-and-shoot 3s than any player in the NBA while pulling off his best Klay Thompson impersonation. How they respond (along with Tyler Herro, who should be back healthy and ready to contribute) will play into whether Miami can seriously threaten Milwaukee in the East."

The Heat have used Robinson in the backcourt at times this season but also have Jimmy Butler as an option. And while Herro and Nunn both lack experience, it's hard to overlook the season Goran Dragic is having as a reserve. At 34, he has arguably drawn merit for Sixth Man of the Year consideration.

Those factors should give coach Erik Spoelstra no reason to worry about being too outmatched in the backcourt.

