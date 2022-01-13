Skip to main content

Balance Becoming Miami Heat's Strength

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says balance becoming the team's biggest asset

The best thing about the Miami Heat's misfortunes this season because of injuries is it has allowed the supporting cast an opportunity to shine. 

The Heat's role players haven't disappointed. Balance has become so much a part of the team's success that coach Erik Spoelstra now calls it the "greatest strength." 

"We have this depth and we have guys that really want to contribute and compete for something big," Spoelstra said. "Right now, we've been dealing with so many moving parts, that different guys have to step up in different roles at different times. The guys have been very mentally and emotionally stable about that, about keeping the big picture in mind but focusing on the present moment." 

The Heat had seven players score in double-figures in Wednesday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks. The effort comes while they are still awaiting the return of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo, who are all out with injuries or in health and safety protocols. 

Their absences have provided the perfect chance for Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin to have strong impacts. 

"It's fun to watch, it's fun to be a part of," guard Kyle Lowry said. "We're still missing four guys. I think that's the best quality of our team. No one is worried about anything. Everybody is just enjoying each other's success right now. We're just finding ways to win. Guys are finding ways to be effective in games." 

The Heat return to action Friday against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. 

