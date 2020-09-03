Miami Heat's Offensive Balance Could Keep Milwaukee Bucks Guessing Remainder Of Series

The comment is almost starting to sound rehearsed.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has the same answer nearly every time the Miami Heat have a balanced offensive scoring effort. Two days after going for 40 points in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler only took eight shots in the Heat's 116-114 victory Wednesday in Game 2. The Heat lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

"I think I told y'all after last game," Butler said. "Anybody can do that for us. Anybody can score points ... We've got a team full of guys that aren't scared to take and make shots. I love this group. I don't need to be a 40-point per night scorer. That's not my role here. My role is to impact winning."

Butler finished with 13 points, including the winning free throws with no time on the clock. He was deemed the hero but the victory was more about the supporting cast. The Heat had seven players score in double-figures, including a team-high 23 points from guard Goran Dragic and rookie Tyler Herro's 17. So many scoring options could make it difficult for the top-seeded Bucks in their attempt to rally from the deficit.

"I think it's very important, especially down the stretch," Herro said. "In the playoffs, it's going to be different guys every night ... I think that's a big part of why we're so successful right now. We're just continuing to get better. I like the way we're going."

Game 3 is Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Orlando.

