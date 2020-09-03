SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Offensive Balance Could Keep Milwaukee Bucks Guessing Remainder Of Series

Shandel Richardson

The comment is almost starting to sound rehearsed.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has the same answer nearly every time the Miami Heat have a balanced offensive scoring effort. Two days after going for 40 points in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler only took eight shots in the Heat's 116-114 victory Wednesday in Game 2. The Heat lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

"I think I told y'all after last game," Butler said. "Anybody can do that for us. Anybody can score points ... We've got a team full of guys that aren't scared to take and make shots. I love this group. I don't need to be a 40-point per night scorer. That's not my role here. My role is to impact winning."

Butler finished with 13 points, including the winning free throws with no time on the clock. He was deemed the hero but the victory was more about the supporting cast. The Heat had seven players score in double-figures, including a team-high 23 points from guard Goran Dragic and rookie Tyler Herro's 17. So many scoring options could make it difficult for the top-seeded Bucks in their attempt to rally from the deficit.

"I think it's very important, especially down the stretch," Herro said. "In the playoffs, it's going to be different guys every night ... I think that's a big part of why we're so successful right now. We're just continuing to get better. I like the way we're going."

Game 3 is Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Orlando.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat Hold Off Milwaukee Bucks 116-114 To Take A 2-0 Lead In Series

The Miami Heat win their sixth straight postseason game

Shandel Richardson

Nate$

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Reaching New Heights In Postseason Run

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is playing the best playoffs basketball of his career

Shandel Richardson

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: A Look At Adjustments The Milwaukee Bucks Are Expected To Make In Game 2

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer breaks down what needs to improve in their series against the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Entering Game 2 Against Milwaukee Bucks With Same Intensity

Even with a 1-0 lead, the Miami Heat aren't taking anything for granted.

Shandel Richardson

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler On The Final Possession In Game 2

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler likes the team's chances the remainder of the series against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks

Shandel Richardson

Jimmy Butler's 40 Points Leads Miami Heat To A 115-104 Victory Against The Milwaukee Bucks In Game 1

Behind Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat takes a 1-0 series lead against the Milwaukee Bucks

Shandel Richardson

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Appears Back In The Rotation To Stay

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra thinks Kendrick Nunn will have an impact against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Could See A Lot Of Giannis Antetokounmpo The Remainder Of Series

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer wouldn't rule out standout Giannis Antetokounmpo guarding Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Looking To Build Off Early Defensive Success Against Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo has lowest scoring game of the postseason in Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Breaks Down Defending Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Slowing Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the many priorities for the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Shandel Richardson

Shandel Richardson